Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $69,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,046.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 38,538 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of ELS opened at $77.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.