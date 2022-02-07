Profund Advisors LLC Buys 11,862 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 189.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 155.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,873 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 102.6% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 8.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in W. P. Carey by 23.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPC. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $75.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.04. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.055 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.54%.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

