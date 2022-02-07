Profund Advisors LLC Buys 2,277 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 20.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $196.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.28 and a twelve month high of $229.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

