Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,294 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 289,467 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 267,965 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 139,477 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 55,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,311,000 after buying an additional 1,994,746 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $31.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $32.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 11.04%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

