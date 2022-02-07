Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,461 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 377,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 42,889 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $652,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.35 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

