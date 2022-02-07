Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,461 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $259,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 307,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 86,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 185,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

