Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,426 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after buying an additional 6,277,566 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after buying an additional 1,103,710 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,379,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,034,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BHP opened at $66.16 on Monday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.47.
BHP Group Profile
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
