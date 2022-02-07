Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,426 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after buying an additional 6,277,566 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after buying an additional 1,103,710 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,379,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,034,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP opened at $66.16 on Monday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.27) to GBX 2,300 ($30.92) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $504.64.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

