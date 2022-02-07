Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,627,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,174,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,899,000 after buying an additional 299,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,471,000 after buying an additional 291,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,299,000 after buying an additional 212,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $77.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average of $82.94. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

