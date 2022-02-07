Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 1.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 134.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 4.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $583,650. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

COMM opened at $8.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.