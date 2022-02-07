Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI stock opened at $135.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.11.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

