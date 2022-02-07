Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 22,844 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,844 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $52,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

