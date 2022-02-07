Profund Advisors LLC Raises Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,481,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 53,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock opened at $128.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.05. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $131.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.08.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

