Profund Advisors LLC Raises Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CommScope by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 188,728 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its stake in CommScope by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,898 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in CommScope by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $48,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $583,650. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COMM. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.36.

CommScope stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

