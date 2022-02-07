Profund Advisors LLC Raises Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in Life Storage by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Life Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Life Storage by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $135.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.34%.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.11.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

