Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 150.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,232,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,222 shares of company stock worth $4,623,836 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $45.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.41. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

