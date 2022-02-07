Profund Advisors LLC Sells 289,467 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,294 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 289,467 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $31.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 2.46. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $32.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens upped their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

