Profund Advisors LLC Sells 4,729 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Argus upped their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

NYSE VLO opened at $86.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average is $72.68. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

