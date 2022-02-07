Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,153 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Level Four Financial LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $62.89 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average is $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.