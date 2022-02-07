Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,639 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $214,000. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $40.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

