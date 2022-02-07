Profund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Amundi purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $209,334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $47,592,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Phillips 66 by 409.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 637,946 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 568.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,546,000 after purchasing an additional 510,748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,538,864,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,430. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $88.84 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

