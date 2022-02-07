Project TXA (TXA) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $340,339.00

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $340,339.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Project TXA coin can currently be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00005512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00050908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.54 or 0.07138597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00054427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,995.09 or 0.99717265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00054746 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Project TXA Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

