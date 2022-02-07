ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Shares Down 0.1%

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.16 and last traded at $39.16. 3,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $40.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

