Prospect Capital (PSEC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.31 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Prospect Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.91. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on PSEC. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prospect Capital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 112.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

