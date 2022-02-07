Prosper Reaches Market Cap of $3.45 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001748 BTC on major exchanges. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $2.10 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prosper has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prosper alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00041194 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001049 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002112 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008532 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.