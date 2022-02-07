PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 932,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 249,052 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.79% of PTC worth $111,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PTC by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after buying an additional 1,273,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PTC by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its position in PTC by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 44,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in PTC by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 492,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Barclays decreased their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.37. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.49 and a 1-year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,562 in the last three months. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

