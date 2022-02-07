Public Index Network (PIN) Reaches Market Cap of $3.22 Million

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $736.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Public Index Network has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00051228 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.61 or 0.07112147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00054872 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,801.29 or 0.99539830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006503 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

