Public Mint (MINT) Price Reaches $0.10

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and approximately $111,317.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00028388 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 141% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,847,686 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

