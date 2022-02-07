Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Sells $13,312.00 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $13,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE PEG traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.79. 1,819,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $67.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

