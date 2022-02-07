PulteGroup, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.56 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

PulteGroup stock opened at $48.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

