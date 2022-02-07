Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $6,017.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00051001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.24 or 0.07137736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00054964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,872.96 or 0.99786523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00055459 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006472 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

