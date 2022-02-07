Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Trading Down 3.6%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU)’s share price was down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 399,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 966,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 13.73.
About Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU)
