Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Trading Down 3.6%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU)’s share price was down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 399,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 966,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 13.73.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that covers an area of 28,683 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

