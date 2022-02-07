Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRPL. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.87.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $7.12 on Monday. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The company has a market cap of $476.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,651 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,858,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,666,000 after acquiring an additional 188,411 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,735 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after acquiring an additional 527,447 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,876,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $19,622,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.