PutinCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $1,248.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 62.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

