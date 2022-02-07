Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Hits $7.00 on Top Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.00 or 0.00015922 BTC on popular exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $81.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00050829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.68 or 0.07124090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00054191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,974.34 or 1.00066713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00054665 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

