Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.81.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $221.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.11. Biogen has a twelve month low of $212.56 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.58 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 2,140.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

