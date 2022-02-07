Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Issued By DA Davidson

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Carter Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CARE. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Carter Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

NASDAQ:CARE opened at $15.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.22. Carter Bankshares has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Carter Bankshares news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield bought 6,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $90,250.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,791 shares of company stock worth $99,536. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

