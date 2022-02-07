Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Devon Energy Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DVN. Raymond James raised their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

NYSE:DVN opened at $52.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $55.44.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 19.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 110.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 66.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 37,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 227.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after buying an additional 8,845,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

