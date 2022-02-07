Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Aflac in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Aflac stock opened at $64.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.83. Aflac has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Aflac by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,603,000 after acquiring an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Aflac by 101.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 26.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Aflac by 7.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 189,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

