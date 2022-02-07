Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $88.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.88. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,689,508 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

