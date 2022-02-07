Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for EQT Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for EQT in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $21.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. EQT has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.