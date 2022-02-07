Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Issued By KeyCorp

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for M.D.C. in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Shares of MDC opened at $43.68 on Monday. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average is $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 7.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after buying an additional 361,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,178,000 after buying an additional 321,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 1,656.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after buying an additional 307,655 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after buying an additional 277,403 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,748,000 after buying an additional 217,865 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

