Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issued By Oppenheimer

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PayPal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.18.

Shares of PYPL opened at $126.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.90. PayPal has a 1-year low of $121.40 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

