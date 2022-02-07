Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Reduced by Piper Sandler

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

ABCL opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $53.03.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 897,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after buying an additional 41,714 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew Lo acquired 86,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 202,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,689.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 343,398 shares of company stock worth $5,003,150. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

