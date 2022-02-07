Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Boosted by Truist Financial

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $148.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $123.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.84. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,871,232 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

