Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callon Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.91. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

CPE stock opened at $54.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.91.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,005 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,213. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $303,715,000 after buying an additional 602,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,995,000 after buying an additional 558,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after buying an additional 335,895 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after buying an additional 325,017 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

