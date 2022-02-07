Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Reduced by KeyCorp

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Corteva in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

CTVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

CTVA opened at $50.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16. Corteva has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

