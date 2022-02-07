Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Lifted by Analyst

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Enerplus in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins raised their target price on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

NYSE ERF opened at $12.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. Enerplus has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 2.79.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after buying an additional 293,232 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 24,386 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,362,712 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,884,000 after buying an additional 412,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.