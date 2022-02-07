Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ERF. CIBC upped their price target on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their price target on Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.09.

TSE:ERF opened at C$15.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$4.76 and a 1-year high of C$16.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.92.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total transaction of C$1,663,486.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,374,986.30.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.