Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Horace Mann Educators Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Horace Mann Educators in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $39.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.58. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $44.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 2,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 54.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 27.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 32.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,824 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

