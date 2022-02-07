Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Humana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $6.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.72. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $31.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $36.40 EPS.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.13.

NYSE HUM opened at $429.85 on Monday. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.66. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Humana by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 28,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,485,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.